JSP names Machilipatnam LS candidate

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan finally announced the candidate for Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

As expected, Vallabhaneni Balashowry was named as the JSP candidate for the parliamentary constituency. Balashowry, the incumbent MP, joined the JSP in February and he was assured of MP seat. As part of the tripartite alliance with the TDP and BJP, the JSP is contesting 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in the elections.

It had already announced candidates for 18 Assembly constituencies. Tangella Uday Srinivas was named the party contestant for Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

The JSP leadership is yet to announce candidates for Avanigadda Assembly segment in Krishna and Palakonda in Parvathipuram Manyam district. As there are several aspirants the party ticket for the two constituencies, IVRS survey is being conducted to select the right candidate. On the other hand, though officially not announced, Vamsi Krishna Yadav, who was given an oral assurance by the JSP chief, has started his election campaign in Visakhapatnam South.