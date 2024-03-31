Maintenance of roads, overall growth of vizag takes centre stage

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the elections approach, the scrutiny extends beyond just the state of civic infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency. Voters in the region, which is known for upmarket areas like Seethammadhara, Lalitanagar, Narasimhanagar, and TPT Colony, are concerned about overall city development.
TNIE’s recent constituency tour revealed varied opinions. While some expressed dissatisfaction with road maintenance, expansion, and drainage systems, others were content. But they, too emphasised broader city development needs. Although certain areas boast well-developed amenities, concerns about overall regional progress persist among voters. Common grievances include inadequate street lighting, road and drainage infrastructure.
Residents in areas like Seethammadhara, TPT Colony, and Gurudwara highlighted satisfactory amenities, but stressed the necessity for consistent road maintenance. “The area, encompassing Seethammadhara, TPT Colony, Gurudwara, is well-developed with essential amenities like schools, hospitals, general stores, and parks. While laying roads is important, proper maintenance is equally crucial. It’s not solely the responsibility of authorities, but also requires efforts from the community. Authorities need to prioritise this aspect more effectively,” opined a resident of TPT Colony.
For the North constituency, the BJP has chosen P Vishnu Kumar Raju, the YSRC has named KK Raju and former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana from Jai Bharat National Party will contest for election.
The constituency represents a diverse mix of society, comprising elite, middle-class, and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
Women are increasingly becoming a dominant force in the electorate of the North Constituency, with a higher number of female voters and a notable turnout percentage. Political parties are strategising to appeal to this significant demographic by devising plans to encourage more women to participate in the polling process.
While the elite focus on the overall development of the city, concerns raised by the middle class and BPL families revolve around issues such as the liquor ban.
Speaking to TNIE, a coconut vendor pointed out the government’s failure to enforce prohibition, but expressed that banning liquor completely is not easy. “Why can’t the government implement Aadhaar card verification for buying liquor at stores? Perhaps it could restrict purchases to one quarter bottle per person per Aadhaar card. Liquor is a major issue affecting many families’ lives,” she said. Further, she revealed that the money which beneficiaries receive through various schemes is being used by the men in the family to buy alcohol.
Sharing his perspective, an auto driver said, “We have benefited from schemes implemented by the YSRC. But my concern is whether providing schemes alone constitutes genuine development. Despite the privileges I have received, I will continue to support the TDP. I admire how the yellow party developed the State over the years .”
Another resident said, “One of the primary infrastructure development needs in the North Constituency is road extension. It is concerning that road widening works were initiated just a few months ago, raising questions about why it took authorities so long to address this issue and why it coincided with the upcoming elections.”
Stating that development in the city seems ‘event-driven’, he pointed out, “Development activities seem to focussed on major junctions or areas, often coinciding with events like G-20 or Global Investors Summit, and neglecting slums. Other major problems include untreated water being released into the sea, and flooding in low-lying areas during the monsoon season. Moreover, the persisting issue of malfunctioning street lights in many areas exacerbates the challenges.”