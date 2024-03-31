Maintenance of roads, overall growth of vizag takes centre stage

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the elections approach, the scrutiny extends beyond just the state of civic infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam North Assembly Constituency. Voters in the region, which is known for upmarket areas like Seethammadhara, Lalitanagar, Narasimhanagar, and TPT Colony, are concerned about overall city development.

TNIE’s recent constituency tour revealed varied opinions. While some expressed dissatisfaction with road maintenance, expansion, and drainage systems, others were content. But they, too emphasised broader city development needs. Although certain areas boast well-developed amenities, concerns about overall regional progress persist among voters. Common grievances include inadequate street lighting, road and drainage infrastructure.

Residents in areas like Seethammadhara, TPT Colony, and Gurudwara highlighted satisfactory amenities, but stressed the necessity for consistent road maintenance. “The area, encompassing Seethammadhara, TPT Colony, Gurudwara, is well-developed with essential amenities like schools, hospitals, general stores, and parks. While laying roads is important, proper maintenance is equally crucial. It’s not solely the responsibility of authorities, but also requires efforts from the community. Authorities need to prioritise this aspect more effectively,” opined a resident of TPT Colony.

For the North constituency, the BJP has chosen P Vishnu Kumar Raju, the YSRC has named KK Raju and former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana from Jai Bharat National Party will contest for election.

The constituency represents a diverse mix of society, comprising elite, middle-class, and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Women are increasingly becoming a dominant force in the electorate of the North Constituency, with a higher number of female voters and a notable turnout percentage. Political parties are strategising to appeal to this significant demographic by devising plans to encourage more women to participate in the polling process.

While the elite focus on the overall development of the city, concerns raised by the middle class and BPL families revolve around issues such as the liquor ban.