Ongole students develop hybrid electric bike

VIJAYAWADA: Giving vent to their imagination, a team of seven students pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) final year at Ongole-based QIS College of Engineering and Technology, has come up with a unique idea -- to harness solar power to increase the power output and transmission.

After three months of endeavour, the team comprising G Jayapavan, K Pavangopi, A Kusuma, B Pavithra, Sk Mubeena, M Sai Akhil and V Krishna Reddy, has developed the prototype of a two-wheeler, which harnesses solar power to recharge the battery on the run. It is also a geared electric two-wheeler with a reverse gear, which is a rarity in bikes.

“Gears, including the reverse gear, will help the rider to have an optimum control over the speed transmission of the bike. The bike is a hybrid electric vehicle with both solar and conventional batteries. While the solar power continuously recharges the battery while on the run, the conventional battery is recharged when it is parked during night hours,” explained Mouli Chandra, Head of EEE Department, who guided the group in developing the bike.