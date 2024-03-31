TDP names candidates for all seats, gears up for tough fight with YSRC

ONGOLE: Finally, the TDP has announced its candidates for Darsi Assembly and Ongole Lok Sabha candidates in the erstwhile undivided Prakasam district.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu named sitting MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who recently joined the yellow party from the YSRC, for Ongole MP seat, and Dr G Lakshmi, who hails from a well-known political family in Palnadu district, for Darsi MLA seat.

With this, the TDP has completed selection of candidates for all the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the district, and is set to launch the election campaign in a big way.

Though Magunta had sought the ticket for his son Raghava Reddy, the TDP chief had decided to field the incumbent. In fact, Magunta wanted to retire from active politics and bring his sone into active politics.

After, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy refused ticket to Magunta, he quit the ruling party and joined the yellow party. “We are confident of victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Our tripartite alliance candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy will win the election with a huge majority in Ongole and all our MLA contestants will also win at their respective segments as the people’s affection to the TDP-JSP-BJP combine across the State is visible,” said Nukasani Balaji, TDP district president.