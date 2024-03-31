Vijayasai Reddy vows to set up IT SEZ in Nellore, leverage region’s resources

NELLORE: YSRC Nellore Lok Sabha contender V Vijayasai Reddy has pledged to establish an Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nellore in a bid to drive IT development and enhance infrastructure in two-tier cities.

Addressing a gathering of YSRC IT department members in Nellore, Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy outlined plans to leverage the region’s natural resources, including the rivers, sea, and hills, to create a conducive environment for IT investments.

This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, aims to catalyse economic growth and attract IT companies to the region, he explained.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the IT sector in national development, Vijayasai Reddy underscored Jagan’s commitment to IT growth, contrasting it with the neglect under previous administrations.

Emphasising the need for sustained efforts to propel Andhra Pradesh to new heights of development, he underscored the Chief Minister’s instrumental role in advancing IT development, particularly in Visakhapatnam. Vijayasai Reddy stressed the need for sustained efforts to enhance the State’s IT landscape. He called upon the IT department members to mobilise support for the YSRC and strive towards realising Jagan’s vision for the State.

Atmakur MLA candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy commended the Chief Minister’s welfare initiatives and envisioned a future where Andhra Pradesh emerges as a national leader in economic growth and development.

President of the State IT department Pochamreddy Sunil called upon the members to counter opposition propaganda and galvanise support for the YSRC. He urged members to leverage digital platforms, to amplify their outreach efforts.