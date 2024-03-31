Will strive to realise ‘Vision Visakha’: Jhansi

The choice of Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, a two-time MP, by the YSRC as its candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency has surprised many. Jhansi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who began her political career as Zilla Parishad Chairperson, represented Bobbili and Vizianagaram in the Lok Sabha earlier. She is highly qualified with double MA and ML, besides PhD in Philosophy and Law. As an MP, she had ensured effective implementation of MGNREGA to check migration of the poor from the backward Uttarandhra. In an exclusive interview with G Janardhana Rao, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi asserted that she is a pucca local as she was born and brought up in Visakhapatnam, reacting to the opposition criticism that she is a non-local. Jhansi said she has a vision for the development of Visakhapatnam, which will also help foster the economic growth of North Coastal Andhra.
Being a successful woman politician, how do you see your role in the 2024 elections?
I am very fortunate to get a chance to contest from Visakhapatnam, which is a high profile Lok Sabha segment not only in the State but also in the country. My selection highlights the priority being given to women, particularly BCs, by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
What are the prospects for development of Vizag?
‘Vision Visakha’ document unveiled by the Chief Minister will herald a new chapter in the development of Vizag in the next decade. A whopping `1.05 lakh crore will be invested to develop Vizag as a global city. It will enhance the connectivity, physical and social infrastructure, industry landscape, and sustainability, ensuring that Vizag becomes the most sought-after investment destination in the country. With mega projects like Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram, six-lane beach corridor from Vizag Port to Bhogapuram, I am sure Vizag will become one of the best livable cities in the world.
What are the key areas of your focus in the elections?
I will promise completion of all the pending Central projects. I feel Vizag needs a desalination plant like Chennai to meet its increasing demands for water. I had earlier raised the issue in Parliament and mooted a desalination plant at Bheemili. However, it has not materialised. Now, I will ensure that the desalination plant is set up. I will strive to get funds for infrastructure development for IT. Privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be strongly opposed. It is deplorable that the TDP and JSP have aligned with the BJP, which is the strong votary of steel plant privatisation. I will also focus on completion of Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and the proposed New Railway Zone in Vizag. If elected, I will again focus on various problems confronting the people of the region, particularly Visakhapatnam.
How will the Vizag executive capital proposal help Uttarandhra?
I welcome the proposal to make Visakhapatnam executive capital of the State and everyone in Uttarandhra backs it. It will help Vizag to witness rapid development in industrial, tourism and health sectors, besides generating large scale employment. The City of Destiny will certainly emerge as an iconic city in the State.
Is it possible to strike a fine balance between welfare and development?
Of course. The Chief Minister has been going ahead with the twin objectives of welfare of the people and development of the State. As part of the development plan, there will be more focus on Vizag. The YSRC has also given priority to education and health and the reforms initiated by the government in the last five years have revolutionised both the sectors.