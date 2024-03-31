Will strive to realise ‘Vision Visakha’: Jhansi

The choice of Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, a two-time MP, by the YSRC as its candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency has surprised many. Jhansi, wife of Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who began her political career as Zilla Parishad Chairperson, represented Bobbili and Vizianagaram in the Lok Sabha earlier. She is highly qualified with double MA and ML, besides PhD in Philosophy and Law. As an MP, she had ensured effective implementation of MGNREGA to check migration of the poor from the backward Uttarandhra. In an exclusive interview with G Janardhana Rao, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi asserted that she is a pucca local as she was born and brought up in Visakhapatnam, reacting to the opposition criticism that she is a non-local. Jhansi said she has a vision for the development of Visakhapatnam, which will also help foster the economic growth of North Coastal Andhra.

Being a successful woman politician, how do you see your role in the 2024 elections?

I am very fortunate to get a chance to contest from Visakhapatnam, which is a high profile Lok Sabha segment not only in the State but also in the country. My selection highlights the priority being given to women, particularly BCs, by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

What are the prospects for development of Vizag?

‘Vision Visakha’ document unveiled by the Chief Minister will herald a new chapter in the development of Vizag in the next decade. A whopping `1.05 lakh crore will be invested to develop Vizag as a global city. It will enhance the connectivity, physical and social infrastructure, industry landscape, and sustainability, ensuring that Vizag becomes the most sought-after investment destination in the country. With mega projects like Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram, six-lane beach corridor from Vizag Port to Bhogapuram, I am sure Vizag will become one of the best livable cities in the world.