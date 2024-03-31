YSRC fan gives more sound, less air: PK

KAKINADA: Addressing a public gathering at Chebrolu in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Saturday evening, the first public rally as part of his poll campaign —‘Vaarahi Vijaya Bheri’, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan ridiculed the ruling YSRC’s election symbol fan. “It gives more sound, less air,” he mocked.

The JSP chief, who started his speech elaborating the glorious history of Pithapuram, said in the elections, the people of the State, particulary of Pithapuram will teach a befitting lesson to arrogant Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Thanking TDP constituency in-charge SVSN Verma for sacrificing his seat to let him contest from Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan said he never dreamt of contesting from the holy place. “I came here to keep this constituency deep in my heart and strive for its comprehensive development and make it a model one,” he asserted.

“Once, the alliance forms the government, all the hospitals will be improved and skill centres will be set up. With the help of my friends, I will set up a multi-speciality hospital. I will construct a house here and become native of Pithapuram,” he promised.

Stating that for the last one decade he has been waging a lone battle, Pawan Kalyan said now, when he is contesting from Pithapuram, YSRC has deployed PV Mithun Reddy with money bags. “To defeat me, they are prepared to spend crores of rupees,” he observed.