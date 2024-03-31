YSRC fan gives more sound, less air: PK

KAKINADA: Addressing a public gathering at Chebrolu in Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Saturday evening, the first public rally as part of his poll campaign —‘Vaarahi Vijaya Bheri’, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan ridiculed the ruling YSRC’s election symbol fan. “It gives more sound, less air,” he mocked.
The JSP chief, who started his speech elaborating the glorious history of Pithapuram, said in the elections, the people of the State, particulary of Pithapuram will teach a befitting lesson to arrogant Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Thanking TDP constituency in-charge SVSN Verma for sacrificing his seat to let him contest from Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan said he never dreamt of contesting from the holy place. “I came here to keep this constituency deep in my heart and strive for its comprehensive development and make it a model one,” he asserted.
“Once, the alliance forms the government, all the hospitals will be improved and skill centres will be set up. With the help of my friends, I will set up a multi-speciality hospital. I will construct a house here and become native of Pithapuram,” he promised.
Stating that for the last one decade he has been waging a lone battle, Pawan Kalyan said now, when he is contesting from Pithapuram, YSRC has deployed PV Mithun Reddy with money bags. “To defeat me, they are prepared to spend crores of rupees,” he observed.
Lambasting leaders of the ruling party for largely ignoring the needs of the constituency and the district as a whole, he said farmers who gave lands for SEZ, did not benefit. “While Uppada coast getting eroded, the YSRC government took a spectator stance. Unfortunate, Kakinda port, has become a hub of drugs, rice and diesel mafia. Those people have stashed their money bags in the port,” he claimed.
The JSP chief called upon people of Pithapuram and the State not to be misled by Jagan’s political speeches.
Describing Jagan as corrupt to the core, Pawan Kalyan said time has come to dethrone him. “I said I will not let the anti-YSRC vote split. Today, we have formed the alliance to achieve it. It is high time for the people to decide what they want,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jana Sena cadre in the undivided East Godavari district got a morale boost following a good response to Pawan Kalyan’s first-day campaign in Pithapuram. A large number of people turned up to welcome the actor-politician when he landed in Pithapuram and offered prayers at Purahutika Devi of Pithapuram Shakti Peetham.
Pawan Kalyan visited the house of TDP leader Verma and took the blessings of his mother. As his procession passed through villages of the constituency, people in large numbers welcomed him showering flowers. Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that the alliance will emerge victorious in polls.