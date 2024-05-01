AAG slams Andhra Pradesh Congress committee chief for taking u-turn on YSR in FIR

VIJAYAWADA: Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy criticised Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila for taking a u-turn on her previous remarks, pertaining to the addition of YS Rajashekar Reddy’s name in FIRs filed by the CBI. The FIRs were filed in connection with the quid pro quo cases and other financial irregularities filed against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the AAG came down heavily on Sharmila for changing her words and sought to know what made her to charge baseless allegations against him and his brother YS Jagan.

He said despite giving clarification on certain allegations levelled by Sharmila, she did not stop her accusations. “It was Congress MLA Shankara Rao and TDP leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu, who wrote and filed numerous petitions with the High Court seeking the CBI to add YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s name in the FIRs,” Ponnavolu added. He further alleged that Sharmila intentionally targeted him for political gains over her brother YS Jagan.