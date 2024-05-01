Andhra Pradesh: BJP’s Parthasarathi on a mission to ‘Save Adoni’

Dr PV Parthasarathi, a dentist by profession and BJP’s candidate for the Adoni Assembly constituency, is a on a mission to ‘save Adoni’. He has been a key activist in the BJP and has served in several position for the last one-and-a-half decade. Currently, he is also the national secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha. It may be pointed out that the BJP is contesting the elections in the State in an alliance with the TDP and JSP. Accusing sitting MLA and his opponent Y Sai Prasad Reddy of indulging in corrupt practices, Parthasarathi asserted that there was a need to save the people of Adoni from ‘Hitler’s rule’. In an interview with Madhu Sudhakar, the BJP candidate alleged that rowdyism was rampant in the constituency.

What are some of the major problems that the people of Adoni are facing?

There are 42 municipal wards in Adoni urban and as many villages in Adoni mandal. There is a severe water crisis for both drinking and irrigation purposes. The constituency has been facing traffic problems. There is a lack of proper drainage system in the urban areas and the non-availability of job opportunities has resulted in migrations.

How do you plan on tackling these problems?

I have formulated an agenda to develop Adoni and turn it into a model constituency. We will encourage businesses as the region has abundant resources. Adoni is known as the second Mumbai due to the trading activity.

It has major railway routes and junctions. We will set up industries to create job opportunities for locals and strengthen cotton traders by solving the farmers’ issues.

Irrigation projects will be completed and the Low-Level Canal will be utilised to receive the State’s share of water from Karnataka.

We will ensure irrigation water for farmers in the drought-hit regions. This will also help curb migration of labourers.

How confident are you about your victory?

There is no doubt that I will win with a thumping majority. People are fed up with the corrupt practices of the current government and the rampant rowdyism. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will help me win the election. During my poll campaign, people have seen my honesty and commitment.