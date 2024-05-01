Andhra Pradesh: Guntur GGH takes measures to treat patients for heat-related illnesses

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is gearing up to treat patients suffering from heat-related health illnesses. Measures include reserving beds for the patients, stocking essential medicines and ORSL, educating junior doctors as well as emergency medical officers on early diagnosis of heatstroke and setting up a six-bedded special ICU in the hospital.

The move came after a directive from Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy to be battle-ready as temperatures soar. Even as the hospital reported no cases of heatstroke, officials said they were receiving patients with heat exhaustion and those with problems of dehydration and diarrhea caused by the extreme heat.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said, “We have stocked up sufficient essential medicines and IV fluids which patients with heart-related ailments would require. We are also ensuring uninterrupted potable water for patient relatives.”

Since patient care service in the emergency department involves junior doctors, hospitals have also briefed them on how to identify heat stroke cases and how to treat these patients.

“We have kept a few beds earmarked and a six-bedded ICU has been set up for prompt admission in case of heat stroke or severe heat-related patients. Our emergency unit, where such patients come in first, under the supervision of doctors of the General Medicine department, is ready with all medical facilities,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh is facing intense heat waves with temperatures soaring to 30°C to 44°C. It is crucial for everyone to take proactive measures to safeguard themselves from the adverse effects of the impending heat waves. “As we prepare to navigate through the sweltering months ahead, it is imperative to understand the potential risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Heat waves can pose significant health hazards, ranging from mild discomfort to severe heat-related illnesses. Common symptoms include dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and even fatalities in extreme cases,” said Dr Kiran Kumar.

To mitigate the risks and ensure well-being during the scorching heat, some essential precautions to adhere to are to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially water and electrolyte-rich beverages, to prevent dehydration.

Limit outdoor activities during peak sun hours, typically between 10 am to 4 pm. If one must be outdoors, seek shade wherever possible and wear lightweight, breathable clothing to stay cool. A close eye should be kept on elderly family members, young children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and ensure they stay cool and hydrated.

“By taking proactive measures and staying informed about the risks associated with heat waves, we can all play a role in safeguarding our health and well-being during the scorching summer,” he added.