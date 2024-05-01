Andhra Pradesh: Kammas and Kapus to decide fate of ST reserved Polavaram constituency

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Polavaram Assembly constituency in Eluru district is set to witness an intense battle of the ballot. Interestingly, voters from the Kapu, Kamma and OBC communities will decide the fate of the candidates contesting the ST-reserved constituency.

While the ruling YSRC has fielded sitting MLA Tellam Balaraju’s wife Tellam Rajyalakshmi, the Jana Sena, which is contesting the elections in an alliance with the TDP and BJP, has roped in Chirri Balaraju. Although Balaraju has won the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2019, the YSRC has nominated his wife to fight anti-incumbency.

Famous for Papikondalu boat tourism and island shrine Pattiseema temple in the River Godavari, Polavaram has been a part of the political discourse for the past 75 years. Polavaram villagers, who live in constant fear of submergence due to the annual floods, have time and again raised concerns over the lack of development in the region. The Polavaram irrigation project is another pain point with as many as 5.5 lakh people in 374 villagers in Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts being affected. As many as 23 villages in Polavaram mandal were vacated and villagers were shifted to R & R colonies.

For displaced persons from Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandal, R & R colonies were constructed near Jangareddygudem town, which comes under the purview of Chinthalapudi Assembly segment.