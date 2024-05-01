Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief’s promises are worthless, says Buggana Rajendranath Reddy

KURNOOL: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that Dhone was developed more than Kuppam which is a home town of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a public meeting at Seesamguntala village in Dhone mandal on Tuesday, he asked if Naidu had noticed recent improvements like the unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue and others in the town.

He also termed Naidu’s promises worthless and urged people to notice if the former chief minister would fulfil the poll promises. Listing few of TDP’s 2014 promises, including gas subsidies and Mahalakshmi schemes, Buggana criticised Naidu for deceiving women.

The finance minister questioned whether promises like loan waivers for self-help groups and initiatives like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Aasara, and farmer loan waivers were implemented. He asked whether Chandrababu, who did not provide pensions for the elderly, would now increase them. The minister highlighted developments in Dhone, such as infrastructure improvements and water supply projects.