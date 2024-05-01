Andhra Pradesh: Will change my name if Pawan Kalyan wins says Mudragada Padmanabham

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham issued a challenge to Jana Sena chief and Pithapuram Assembly contestant Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to the media persons at his residence in Kirlampudi of Kakinada district on Tuesday, the YSRC leader said he will change his surname to Reddy if he fails to ensure the defeat of Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram. “I will change my name to Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy instead of Padmanabham,” he said.

Questioning the JSP chief for not showing up in support of agitation demanding reservation for the Kapu community, Mudragada said that it is a shame on Pawan for coming from Hyderabad to contest in a small town like Pithapuram. He also accused former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of the Tuni train arson incident.

He further went on to say that he invited Naidu and Pawan Kalyan before the release of the election notification for political discussions on alliance. “However, both the leaders postponed the meeting for more than 15 days. With this, I have accepted to join the YSRC party. Since then I have been unconditionally working for the betterment of the party without expecting any portfolio,” Mudragada explained.

Pointing out that several Jana Sena leaders have sold their properties to serve the party anticipating MLA tickets, he criticised Pawan Kalyan for ignoring the efforts of the party cadre and leaders.