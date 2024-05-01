BJP doesn’t agree with Naidu's promises: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the BJP, the alliance partner of the TDP-JSP, is not a party to the manifesto released by the NDA alliance.

“In the 2014 manifesto, the photos of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were there. There were the signatures of the three leaders and the signed pamphlet was sent to every household in the State,” Jagan said and claimed that before Naidu unveiled the manifesto, the BJP headquarters notified him not to use the Prime Minister’s photo. “This proves that his promises are unattainable, and the BJP don’t agree with it,” Jagan said.

Lashing out at the Opposition, Jagan said the difficulties in the distribution of pensions were due to the complaint lodged by Naidu with the ECI. Listing out the achievements of his government in the past 58 months, Jagan on Tuesday sought votes on the performance of his governance.

The Chief Minister, as part of his campaign for the coming elections, held public meetings at Kondepi, Mydukur and Pileru Assembly segments where he lashed out at the Opposition alliance. Jagan said the Opposition is in frustration, disarray and dismay and lost coherence in speech and attitude.

“Naidu and his gang are so frustrated that they are hurling abuses at me and even went to the extent of speaking about eliminating me. They are venting out their anger as I had asked them to name their achievements as they have none, he said.

Not just the alliance partners but even the Congress has been letting out its frustration in many ways and the elections are not a war between Jagan and Naidu but a battle between pro-people YSRC and feudal forces led by TDP and its allies.

“People, who can not deliver, get angry when they realize their helplessness and the outbursts of Naidu and his gang stem out of their endless frustration. People should be aware of the deceitful nature of Naidu and his allies who fought the 2014 elections in alliance and took the people for a ride after winning the polls,” he said.

The CM, in his address, listed out the gains achieved through volunteer system, village and ward secretariats, RBKs and the implementation of slew of welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and the reforms carried out in education and health and medical sectors. He said they gave YSRC a clear edge over the Opposition. He said while only 32,000 government jobs were created during the TDP regime, their number went up to 2.31 lakh during the last 58 months when the YSRCP was in power. The rural economy has picked up with administration being taken to the doorstep of people.

“We have fulfilled 99.7 percent of election promises. The TDP had back-stabbed and betrayed people’s aspirations by throwing the party manifesto into the dustbin after winning the elections in 2014 with with false promises,’’ he alleged.

The elections are not just meant to elect MLAs and MPs but they are crucial in deciding the people’s fate for the next five years, he stated, underscoring the fact that a vote for the YSRCP will result in continuation of all welfare schemes while a vote for TDP will lead Naidu to wind up all of them unceremoniously.

The CM said that he is seeking the blessings of the people again based on his performance and progress report of his administration and sought the people’s support to ensure a clean sweep of all 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.