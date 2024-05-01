BJP not part of alliance manifesto but supports it: Siddharth Nath Singh

VIJAYAWADA: While TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan released the manifesto, BJP State in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, who was present on the dais, refused to hold a copy along with the two leaders and confined himself to answer a few questions at the end of the programme.

Asked why the BJP is distancing itself from the manifesto and what kind of support it is going to provide in the future in the direction of fulfilling the issues mentioned in the manifesto, Singh replied, “Don’t get confused...It is the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. TDP and JSP have released their manifesto and I am here to support it.” In fact, the banner set up behind the dais has pictures of Naidu and Pawan without any leader of the saffron party, neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor BJP national president JP Nadda.

On his part, Naidu said the BJP only released the NDA manifesto at the country level and it is not associated with the manifestos at the State-level. It only gave some suggestions, which were added in the manifesto.