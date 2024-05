VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan released the ‘Prajagalam Alliance Manifesto’ in the presence of BJP State in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh at the former CM’s residence in Undavalli on Tuesday.

The manifesto covered a wide range of issues targeting different sections. Besides the Super Six sops for farmers, women and youth, the parties vowed to implement the BC (Backward Class) Declaration, hike pensions to Rs 4,000 from the existing Rs 3,000, Rs 10,000 honorarium for volunteers, Rs 25 lakh health insurance to every family and to conduct a skill census.

Additionally, Naidu promised a better Pay Revision Commission and Interim Relief to government employees. He assured them that the Contributory Pension Scheme will be reviewed.

On the capital of the State, the manifesto declared that effective steps would be taken to resume development of Amaravati, which will ensure progress of Navya Andhra Pradesh. With special emphasis on Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema, it was announced that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the financial capital of the State and a High Court bench will be set up in Kurnool. Focus will be laid on industrialisation for the effective development of all the regions.

Abolishing the AP Land Titling Act and garbage tax, regulation of electricity charges, and reviewing house tax and free sand policy are some of the other key promises made in the joint manifesto. Besides promising to curb the flow of spurious liquor, the alliance announced that their government will allocate 10% of liquor shops to toddy tappers.

Under the ‘Shanmukha Vyooham’, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan announced six more promises and asserted that the alliance government will implement all guarantees specified in the manifesto with the support of the NDA government at the Centre. The leaders also promised to generate 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, claiming they know how to create wealth.