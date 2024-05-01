Only Congress can grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh: Sharmila

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Calling on people to vote the YSRC out, APCC president YS Sharmila accused her brother and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of deceiving the people by promising to ensure Special Category Status for the State.

Claiming that the TDP and YSRC are competing to act as slaves to the BJP, Sharmila challenged Jagan to show one development project taken up by his government in the State. She demanded to know what happened to the Polavaram project and where the capital city was.

Speaking to mediapersons, along with CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju, here on Tuesday, she said the people should defeat the YSRC and NDA, and help the Congress regain its past glory in the State. She asserted that only the grand old party can grant special status to the State and complete the Polavaram project.

Launching a tirade against Jagan, she said he has failed as the Chief Minister. Stating that all the schemes implemented by Jagan were designed by their father YS Rajasekhara Reddy during the Congress regime, she said the public will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRC president for deceiving them.