Plea against Narayana’s candidature dismissed by Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday said it would not interfere into the rejection of nomination of the TDP MLA candidate from Nellore city P Narayana as the election process has started.

A lawyer from Nellore, D Hanumantha Rao, filed a petition in the court stating that Narayana did not mention the details of his second wife and her assets in the nomination papers and sought rejection of the nomination.

The petitioner said the returning officer did not take the objections raised by him into consideration and sought the court’s intervention to issue necessary directions to the returning officer for rejection of the nomination.

Senior counsel Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the petitioner, said the nomination paper can be rejected, if a column is left blank. He said that Narayana has filled all the columns and any objections should be raised before the Election Tribunal only.

Election Commission of India counsel Avinash Desai said the courts can not interfere once the election process has started. Justice B Krishnamohan said the Supreme Court as well as the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have earlier given similar judgments and asked the petitioner to approach the Election Tribunal and dismissed the petition.