Politicians with foreign degrees

PV Midhun Reddy, YSRC

Rajampet sitting MP holds an MBA degree in International Business from Schiller International University, London and BE in Mechanical Engineering from Madras University. He won the 2014 LS election against BJP State president Daggubati Purandeshwari from Rajampet. In 2019, he contested from the same constituency and won with a majority against his closest rival DK Satya Prabha of TDP. He is contesting for the third consecutive time from Rajampet

YS Avinash Reddy, YSRC

A two-time YSRC MP from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin, YS Avinash Reddy has an MBA degree from the University of Worcester in UK. He completed B.Tech from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai. In the last election, Avinash won against C Adinarayana Reddy of TDP with a margin of over 3.80 lakh votes. In the ensuing elections, the incumbent leader is vying for a hat-trick from Kadapa LS seat

Dr P Chandra Sekhar, TDP

An NRI-turned politician, Pemmasani is making his electoral debut from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. After completing his MBBS at NTR Medical University of Health Sciences, Chandra Sekhar went to the US and finished PG in Internal Medicine from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania and became a successful physician. He is also the co-founder of UWorld, an online learning platform, Pemmasani is probably one of the richest politicians in India

Nara Lokesh, TDP

Touted to be the political heir of former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh has an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Bachelor of Science with a specialisation in Management Information systems from Carnegie Mellon University. TDP’s general secretary, Lokesh has served as a minister in his father’s cabinet. Despite his defeat in 2019, he is contesting for the second consecutive time from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency