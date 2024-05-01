Politicians with foreign degrees

PV Midhun Reddy, YSRC
Rajampet sitting MP holds an MBA degree in International Business from Schiller International University, London and BE in Mechanical Engineering from Madras University. He won the 2014 LS election against BJP State president Daggubati Purandeshwari from Rajampet. In 2019, he contested from the same constituency and won with a majority against his closest rival DK Satya Prabha of TDP. He is contesting for the third consecutive time from Rajampet
YS Avinash Reddy, YSRC
A two-time YSRC MP from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin, YS Avinash Reddy has an MBA degree from the University of Worcester in UK. He completed B.Tech from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai. In the last election, Avinash won against C Adinarayana Reddy of TDP with a margin of over 3.80 lakh votes. In the ensuing elections, the incumbent leader is vying for a hat-trick from Kadapa LS seat
Dr P Chandra Sekhar, TDP
An NRI-turned politician, Pemmasani is making his electoral debut from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. After completing his MBBS at NTR Medical University of Health Sciences, Chandra Sekhar went to the US and finished PG in Internal Medicine from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania and became a successful physician. He is also the co-founder of UWorld, an online learning platform, Pemmasani is probably one of the richest politicians in India
Nara Lokesh, TDP
Touted to be the political heir of former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh has an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and Bachelor of Science with a specialisation in Management Information systems from Carnegie Mellon University. TDP’s general secretary, Lokesh has served as a minister in his father’s cabinet. Despite his defeat in 2019, he is contesting for the second consecutive time from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency
L srikrishnadevarayulu, TDP
Sitting Narasaraopet MP, Krishna Devarayulu graduated from La Trobe University in Australia in Media Studies and also serves as the vice-chairman of Vignan University. He seeks re-election from the same segment on TDP ticket. He defeated Rayapati Sambasiva Rao of TDP with a majority of over 1.53 lakh votes in 2019. Following the denial of the ticket to contest from the same segment in the elections, Krishna Devarayulu quit the YSRC and joined Telugu Desam
JC Ashmit Reddy, TDP
Son of JC Prabhakar Reddy, Ashmit holds a PG degree in MLit (Marketing) from University of St Andrews, Scotland, UK and a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai. His political career began with TDP and he served as Tadipatri councillor. In 2019 elections, Prabhakar Reddy unsuccessfully contested against Kethireddy Pedda Reddy of YSRC from Tadipatri. Now, he is in the fray once again from the same Assembly constituency
M Sribharat, TDP
Sribharat is contesting for the second consecutive time from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket. He holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, West Lafayette, class of 2010. He also obtained a joint MBA/MA Education degree from Stanford University. Grandson of former MP and educationist MVVS Murthy, he is the president of GITAM (Deemed to be University). He lost the election in 2019 with a narrow margin
K Rammohan Naidu, TDP
Srikakulam MP Ram Mohan Naidu earned a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from Long Island University in USA. He entered politics in 2012 after the death of his father. In 2014, he contested the elections from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency and won with a high margin. Ram Mohan also won in the 2019 elections from the same constituency. Ram Mohan is now vying to secure a hat-trick win