Vijayawada railway division commissions advanced ABS for a stretch of 14.82 km

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another major development and advanced infrastructural upgrade, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway has commissioned an advanced Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) System for a stretch of 14.82 km between Nidadavolu and Kovvur stations.

This aims to enhance safety along the divisional railway network. A total of Rs 21.83 crore will be invested within nine months to execute and materialise this ambitious project in the most congested section of the Nidadavolu-Kovvur section. The project was executed by Gati Shakti Unit of Vijayawada Division.

The ABS system in Indian Railways is a method of railway signalling that divides a railway line into successive track sections or blocks. The system controls the movement of trains between these blocks using automatic signals. ABS operation allows trains to operate automatically, enhancing sectional capacity. It helps to accommodate more trains in a section thus reducing the detention of trains and swift movement of rail traffic than regular Intermediate Block or Absolute Block Signalling System working.

The 37.7 km stretch is equipped with an ABS system across the division. Other stretches commissioned in the division are between Vijayawada–Gannavaram and Vijayawada–Krishna Canal Junction.