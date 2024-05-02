31 Andhra Pradesh mandals to face severe heatwave on May 2

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 31 mandals in the State are likely to experience severe heatwave, while 234 mandals are likely to record heatwave conditions on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a severe heatwave at isolated places across the State on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh largely experienced hot and humid conditions with daytime temperatures being above 40 degrees Celsius at most places.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) in its daily bulletin said on Wednesday that nearly 79 mandals experienced severe heatwave, and 118 mandals reported heatwave conditions.

Koppunuru in Palnadu district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius followed by Manga Nellore of Tirupati district at 46 degrees Celsius, Kothapalli of Chittoor district at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Yendrapalle of Prakasam district at 45.5 degrees Celsius, Simhadripuram of YSR district at 44.9 degrees Celsius, Vallapalli of Bapatla district at 44.6 degrees Celsius, Devarapalle of Anakapalle district at 44.5 degrees Celsius, and Panchalingala of Kurnool district at 44 degrees Celsius.

People are advised not to venture during the daytime between 11 am and 3 pm.

The India Meteorological Department emphasised the significant risks of elevated temperatures during

heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

People advised not to ventre out during daytime

