Andhra Pradesh: Electioneering in Guntur goes creative

GUNTUR: With only a few days left for the general elections, the contestants have not only intensified electioneering but also took a creative path to attract and win the public's trust in the Guntur district.

While some leaders are busy pacifying the leaders of various castes and groups, whose feathers are ruffled during the last four years and promising them government posts and high ranks in the parties, some others are conducting breakfast meets and Athmeeya Sammelanams with people of certain professions and influential people.

Narasaraopet TDP MP candidate Lavu Krishna Devaryulu is trying hard to make his mark in the rural constituency. Though he is well recognised in the urban area of the constituency, he had been distant to the rural region during his tenure. As YSRC is taking advantage of this and concentrated on rural constituencies, as Anil Kumar Yadav is doing electioneering aggressively, coordinating with local MLAs and conducting door-to-door campaigns, Lavu has also upped his game.

He recently celebrated his birthday in a tribal village in Bollapalli and spent the whole day with them and even danced to a few native tunes, which can be said as a bold move for his composed and shy personality.

Meanwhile, health minister and YSRC Guntur West candidate Vidadala Rajini is giving her all to win the constituency, which is a bastion of Telugu Desam Party.

With special songs describing her works as MLA and minister Rajini is conducting ‘Meetho Mee Rajinamma’ campaigns including door-to-door campaigns, road shows and meetings with prominent people in Guntur city and BC, Kapu and Kamma communities’ leaders convincing to support her.