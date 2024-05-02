Andhra Pradesh: Novices take on 2-time MLAs in Nellore

NELLORE: The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance is fielding first-time female candidates against seasoned YSRC leaders in a strategic move to end the dominance of two-time MLAs in the undivided Nellore district.

TDP has declared Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy as its candidate against Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in the Kovur segment. Similarly, Nelavala Vijayasree from TDP is contesting against two-time MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah in the Sullurpet constituency.

Prashanthi Reddy is the first female contender nominated since the formation of the Kovur constituency. The wife of TDP Nellore Lok Sabha contender Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanthi belongs to the Reddy community, which plays a dominant role in the segment.

The TDP is confident that the anti-incumbency factor and the support for the party from the people will help Prasanthi. In fact, she launched an extensive door-to-door campaign to seek the mandate of people in the constituency. Despite facing a strong opponent in Prasanna Kumar, Prashanthi remains confident of her victory, banking on the anti-incumbency sentiment.

She said: “’I feel very proud to be the first woman to contest from Kovur segment. To ensure smooth execution of development and welfare projects, it is imperative to elect the NDA both at the State and national level.”

Presenting the TDP’s electoral promises, dubbed as the ‘Super Six’, Prasanthi vowed that if elected, the party would introduce an array of welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalised sections. However, she emphasised that this commitment to social betterment will not compromise the overall progress of the State.