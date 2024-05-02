Andhra Pradesh: Novices take on 2-time MLAs in Nellore
NELLORE: The BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance is fielding first-time female candidates against seasoned YSRC leaders in a strategic move to end the dominance of two-time MLAs in the undivided Nellore district.
TDP has declared Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy as its candidate against Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy in the Kovur segment. Similarly, Nelavala Vijayasree from TDP is contesting against two-time MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah in the Sullurpet constituency.
Prashanthi Reddy is the first female contender nominated since the formation of the Kovur constituency. The wife of TDP Nellore Lok Sabha contender Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanthi belongs to the Reddy community, which plays a dominant role in the segment.
The TDP is confident that the anti-incumbency factor and the support for the party from the people will help Prasanthi. In fact, she launched an extensive door-to-door campaign to seek the mandate of people in the constituency. Despite facing a strong opponent in Prasanna Kumar, Prashanthi remains confident of her victory, banking on the anti-incumbency sentiment.
She said: “’I feel very proud to be the first woman to contest from Kovur segment. To ensure smooth execution of development and welfare projects, it is imperative to elect the NDA both at the State and national level.”
Presenting the TDP’s electoral promises, dubbed as the ‘Super Six’, Prasanthi vowed that if elected, the party would introduce an array of welfare initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalised sections. However, she emphasised that this commitment to social betterment will not compromise the overall progress of the State.
Consequently, political parties are making extensive efforts to appeal to this vital voting demographic. With 9.88 lakh women voters in the district, they exceed the number of male voters by 41,335.
Similarly, Nelavala Vijayasree, daughter of former MLA Nelavala Subrahmanyam from the Sullurpet constituency is contesting for this time. In fact, Vijayashree is also challenging the two-time MLA Sanjeevaiah in the segment. Vijayasree, thus, became the third female candidate to vie for the Sullurpeta seat since its inception.
During the 2009 elections, Vinnamala Saraswathi contested from the Congress and secured 60,722 votes, accounting for 37.98 per cent of the total vote share. Additionally, Garika Eswaramma from the PRP garnered 24,832 votes, constituting 15.53 per cent of the votes.
“The TDP’s strategic decision to field female candidates in Kovur and Sullurpeta constituencies in the undivided Nellore district appears to be well thought out. Both Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy and N Vijayasree, despite being first-timers, are receiving significant public support in their respective areas. They are actively engaging with various segments of the population, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to secure victory,” a political analyst observed.