Andhra Pradesh: Panchagramalu issue vital in Bheemili election outcome

VISAKHAPATNAM: From housing problems in Simhachalam’s Panchagramalu to the perennial challenge of ensuring access to clean drinking water, the Bheemili Assembly constituency navigates a complex terrain of civic concerns. Promising to address these myriads of pressing issues in the constituency, former minister and TDP MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao and incumbent MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao representing YSRC are gearing up for the fierce ballot battle.

Even after more than two decades, the land issue of Panchagramalu—Venkatapuram, Purushothapuram, Vepagunta, Adavivaram and Cheemalapalli—persisted upturning the lives of residents. Despite being spread across various constituencies, including Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, and Pendurthi, the problem remains unresolved.

The TDP government, during its tenure from 2004 to 2009, took steps to address the issue by releasing GO no 578 to regularise the lands, but uptake was limited. The GO declared that the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam was the ‘true’ owner of a 9,069 acres. Subsequently, the Congress government, which assumed power in 2009, withheld the GO. Ahead of the 2019 polls, YSRC made promises to resolve the ‘Panchagramalu’ issue. After coming into power, the ruling government formed a committee led by the endowments minister to tackle the matter, but in vain.