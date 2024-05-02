Andhra Pradesh: Panchagramalu issue vital in Bheemili election outcome

VISAKHAPATNAM: From housing problems in Simhachalam’s Panchagramalu to the perennial challenge of ensuring access to clean drinking water, the Bheemili Assembly constituency navigates a complex terrain of civic concerns. Promising to address these myriads of pressing issues in the constituency, former minister and TDP MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao and incumbent MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao representing YSRC are gearing up for the fierce ballot battle.
Even after more than two decades, the land issue of Panchagramalu—Venkatapuram, Purushothapuram, Vepagunta, Adavivaram and Cheemalapalli—persisted upturning the lives of residents. Despite being spread across various constituencies, including Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, and Pendurthi, the problem remains unresolved.
The TDP government, during its tenure from 2004 to 2009, took steps to address the issue by releasing GO no 578 to regularise the lands, but uptake was limited. The GO declared that the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam was the ‘true’ owner of a 9,069 acres. Subsequently, the Congress government, which assumed power in 2009, withheld the GO. Ahead of the 2019 polls, YSRC made promises to resolve the ‘Panchagramalu’ issue. After coming into power, the ruling government formed a committee led by the endowments minister to tackle the matter, but in vain.
On the other hand, residents of Madhurawada, Kommadi, and nearby areas voiced grievances regarding the proliferation of stray pigs and dogs, which pose both sanitation and safety concerns.
Moreover, the absence of adequate street lighting exacerbates security challenges, particularly at night. “Madhurwada and nearby areas are developing quickly, but there’s a lack of basic facilities. Streetlights are scarce, making it unsafe to travel after dark. Stray dogs and pigs add to the problem, making commuting risky,” residents of the region said.
The constituency’s valuable geo-heritage, like Erra Matti Dibbalu, remains overlooked amidst pressing concerns. Additionally, pollution marred the beauty of renowned beaches like Rushikonda Beach. The controversial construction on Rushikonda Hill has stirred debate, with residents questioning the authorities’ priorities. “Despite Rushikonda Beach’s blue-flag status, pollution persists without adequate action. Similarly, development initiatives, apart from minor touch-ups during events like the G-20 Summit, seem scarce, prompting concerns about fulfilling residents’ needs over official requirements. The construction on Rushikonda Hill, initially touted as a tourism project, is now speculated to be intended as the Chief Minister’s residence, reflecting a disconnect between promises and outcomes,” the public opined.
In the 2019 elections, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanthi Srinivas, of the YSRC, emerged victorious, defeating Sabbam Hari of the Telugu Desam party by a margin of 9,712 votes. In contrast, in 2014, Ganta Srinivas Rao of the TDP secured the seat with 1,18,020 votes, maintaining a lead over Karri Sita Ramu of the YSRC.
As the 2014 winner prepares to contest against the 2019 winner in the upcoming elections, the constituency awaits to see who will come to power and what issues will be addressed under their leadership.