Andhra Pradesh: SCRWWO felicitates women staff in May Day fete

VIJAYAWADA: To mark International Workers Day (May day), to express heartfelt gratitude and warm appreciation towards the Women Employees for rendering invaluable and excellent services in ensuring smooth functioning and aiding in its day-to-day activities, South Central Railway (SCR) Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO), Vijayawada, felicitated 12 Group –D Women Employees belonging to various Departments on Wednesday.

Dr Varsha Patil, President, SCRWWO, Vijayawada, who was chief guest on the occasion said, that Group-D employees are the real heroes, who work behind the scenes to keep Indian Railways running smoothly.

She further said that Group D staff play a pivotal role in the image building of Indian Railways and it is our responsibility to recognize the good work done by the staff and boost their morale.

She highlighted the importance of May Day and said that it serves as a reminder of the long-standing fight for workers’ rights, fair wages, and improved working conditions.

Varsha Patil thanked the women employees for their tireless efforts and dedication towards their duty.

The 12 Group-D employees were honored with appreciation certificates and gifts for their hard work and commitment on occasion.