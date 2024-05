VIJAYAWADA: A day after the tripartite alliance announced in its manifesto that it would scrap the Land Titling Act, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu had started a vicious campaign against the Act.

He said that the Act was intended to resolve the centuries-old land disputes and provide clear land titles to the land-holders.

Addressing a public meeting in Bobbili of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday, he said people were flooded with messages and IVR calls regarding the Land Titling Act. “They are using every possible medium to tarnish my image,” he observed.

He said, “The Act aims to provide land rights to individuals. It was during the British rule that the lands were surveyed last time. We are doing what no one had done in the past. Over 15,000 staff are surveying the lands across 15,000 village secretariats.”

The Chief Minister said due to the gross negligence of the previous governments, sub-divisions were carved out without proper boundaries, leading to difficulties for the public in property transactions and legal disputes with the revenue department.