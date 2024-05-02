KDCA launches summer cricket camp in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Children’s basic skills will improve through summer Cricket camps, said Dr E Thrimurthy, Secretary, Sports Board of DR YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS).

He was the chief guest of the inaugural function of the camp organised by the Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA), held Wednesday, which saw a gathering of esteemed personalities from the cricketing fraternity. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Thrimurthy said, “They are happy that their Siddhartha Medical College ground is so useful for the summer camp organised by KDCA every year. This is a good opportunity for every budding cricket player as the coaches take special care.”

He lauded the efforts of the coaches in providing specialised training, recognising the camp as a valuable opportunity for aspiring players to refine their game.

Former KDCA Secretary Ella Rao, former KDCA Joint Secretary Bapuji, Krishna District Cricket Head and former Andhra Ranji Captain Vijay Saradhi, Krishna District Adhak Committee Chairman Trinath Raju, and Krishna district Adhak Committee Convenor M Ravi Shankar graced the occasion as special invitees.

Trinath Raju, in his address, expressed gratitude to the parents for their unwavering support in encouraging their children to participate in the camp. He emphasized the integral role of such programs in promoting cricket development and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship among the youth.

Ella Rao underscored the importance of instilling discipline and dedication in young athletes through sports camps, highlighting the holistic benefits of such initiatives beyond skill development.