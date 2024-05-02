NDA debutants lock horns with YSRC seniors in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Four candidates from the NDA are making their electoral debut in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district, posing a tough challenge to their opponents. They are forging ahead despite the fact that their opponents have long experience in politics and have won twice or more times in the Assembly elections.

These debutants are putting up a spirited fight, which is generating interest among the people on the election outcome of the four Assembly seats.

The TDP is contesting seven of the 10 Assembly segments in the undivided district, while the BJP is in the fray in two constituencies. The other alliance partner Jana Sena Party is contesting one seat. The NDA has fielded first-time candidates from Kamalapuram, Kadapa, Badvel and Railway Kodur Assembly segments.

In Kadapa Assembly constituency, TDP’s Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, daughter-in-law of the late minister R Rajagopal Reddy, and wife of politburo member R Srinvasul Reddy is pitted against YSRC candidate and Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha, who is seeking to score a hat-trick win.

Amzath Basha had secured 95,077 votes against TDP’s Durga Prasad (45,205 votes) in 2014, winning by a majority of 45,205 votes. In 2019, he garnered 1,04,822 votes against TDP’s VSR Amir Babu (50,028 votes), winning by a majority of 50,028 votes. With around 70,000 Muslim votes in Kadapa city, securing these votes could play a crucial role in the victory of either candidate.