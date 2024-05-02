NDA debutants lock horns with YSRC seniors in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Four candidates from the NDA are making their electoral debut in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district, posing a tough challenge to their opponents. They are forging ahead despite the fact that their opponents have long experience in politics and have won twice or more times in the Assembly elections.
These debutants are putting up a spirited fight, which is generating interest among the people on the election outcome of the four Assembly seats.
The TDP is contesting seven of the 10 Assembly segments in the undivided district, while the BJP is in the fray in two constituencies. The other alliance partner Jana Sena Party is contesting one seat. The NDA has fielded first-time candidates from Kamalapuram, Kadapa, Badvel and Railway Kodur Assembly segments.
In Kadapa Assembly constituency, TDP’s Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, daughter-in-law of the late minister R Rajagopal Reddy, and wife of politburo member R Srinvasul Reddy is pitted against YSRC candidate and Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha, who is seeking to score a hat-trick win.
Amzath Basha had secured 95,077 votes against TDP’s Durga Prasad (45,205 votes) in 2014, winning by a majority of 45,205 votes. In 2019, he garnered 1,04,822 votes against TDP’s VSR Amir Babu (50,028 votes), winning by a majority of 50,028 votes. With around 70,000 Muslim votes in Kadapa city, securing these votes could play a crucial role in the victory of either candidate.
In Badvel (SC) segment, it is a fight between a doctor and an engineer. The BJP has fielded Bojja Roshanna, a deputy executive engineer in the irrigation department, who had taken voluntary retirement. BJP in-charge of the constituency and former MLA Vijayamma and her son K Ritesh Reddy are helping Roshanna in his campaign. Grappling with him is YSRC’s Dr Dasari Sudha. She is contesting for the second time after winning the 2021 byelection against BJP’s Panatala Suresh by a majority of 90,533 votes. She has the support of MLC DC Govinda Reddy.
In Kamalapuram Assembly constituency, the TDP has fielded debutant P Chaitanya Reddy against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s maternal uncle, and YSRC candidate P Ravindranath Reddy, who is raring to score a hat-trick.
In the 2014 elections, Ravindranath Reddy secured 78,547 votes against Putta Narasimha Reddy’s 73,202 votes, winning by a majority of 5,345 votes. In 2019, Ravindranath Reddy garnered 88,482 votes against Putta Narasimha Reddy’s 61,149 votes, winning by a majority of 27,333 votes. This time, he faces a tough contest from Chaitanya Reddy.
In Railway Kodur (SC) Assembly segment, the Jana Sena Party has fielded Mukkavaripalle sarpanch Arava Sridhar, who is contesting for the first time. TDP in-charge Mukka Rupa Ananda Reddy is supporting his disciple Sridhar in his campaign. The TDP has not won the seat since 1999, prompting the party to ally with the Jana Sena Party this time.
Locking horns with him is YSRC’s K Srinivasulu, who is seeking a fifth consecutive victory (including the 2012 by-election), after winning the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. In 2014, Srinivasulu secured 66,820 votes against TDP’s Obili Subbarayudu (64,848 votes), and won the seat by a majority of 1,972 votes.
In 2019, he garnered 78,312 votes against TDP’s Pantagani Narasimha Prasad (43,433 votes), winning by a majority of 34,879 votes.