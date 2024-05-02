Vote for YSRC to see rapid progress: Vijayasai Reddy

NELLORE: The ruling YSRC Nellore Lok Sabha contender V Vijayasai Reddy reiterated the YSRC’s commitment towards Nellore’s development over the next five years as outlined in their recently released manifesto.

Vijayasai Reddy and Nellore Rural YSRC candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy, along with Mayor Sravanthi and others, conducted a road show across the 24 divisions of the Nellore Rural segment on Wednesday.

Appealing for electorate support, Vijayasai urged the electorate to vote for the YSRC to ensure rapid progress of the city. Calling TDP candidates ‘opportunistic’, he slammed Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for alleged involvement in rowdyism and land grabbing.

Stating that his behaviour is unacceptable, he promised to reclaim the encroached lands and return them to the government as well as initiating legal action against him. He further accused the sitting Rural MLA of betraying the YSRC to join TDP and accumulating significant wealth through questionable means.

He highlighted the State government’s investment of Rs 69.2 crore in development and welfare programmes for the 24 divisions under Nellore Rural over the past five years and mentioned completed projects like the establishment of four ward secretariats and various road construction works worth Rs 5 crore.