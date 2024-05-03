All eyes on YS family bastion Pulivendula

KADAPA: Election to the Pulivendula Assembly constituency will be closely watched as the segment holds a record of sorts for electing members of the same family for the past 46 years. In 1978, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister, won the Assembly segment for the first time on a Congress ticket. Since then, members of his family have consecutively won the seat for 13 elections, including three by-polls. YSR’s son and current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has represented the seat for the last two terms and is now vying for a hat-trick win.

Is TDP’s Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (BTech Ravi), who defeated YSR’s brother YS Vivekanada Reddy in the 2017 MLC elections, capable of winning the family bastion that Pulivendula is? Will Jagan’s vote margin drop from the previous 90,110. Will YS Sharmila contesting the elections from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat impact the poll prospects of her cousin and two-time MP YS Avinash Reddy? These are all million-dollar questions, whose answers will be known once the results are out on June 4.

Both YSR and Jagan strived for the development of Pulivendula and transformed it into a model town. Till a few decades ago, Pulivendula was bereft of even basic infrastructure. In recognition of the contributions of the former chief minister, Kadapa district was renamed after YSR.