Andhra Pradesh: Contestants’ case count

V Vijayasai Reddy, YSRC

The YSRC Rajya Sabha MP, a close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is conteAsting the direct election for the first time from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency against TDP nominee Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. He has 25 cases filed against him, including the disproportionate assets case being investigated by CBI

YS Sharmila, Congress

Daughter of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she became famous after undertaking a padayatra in 2012 on behalf of his brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In 2021, she founded the YSR Telangana Party. After the merger of the party with the Congress, she was appointed as president of AP Congress Committee. She is contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency against YS Avinash Reddy of YSRC. She has eight cases registered against her

Konidela Pawan Kalyan, JSP

The actor turned politician started his political career in Praja Rajyam, founded by his brother Chiranjeevi in 2008. After the party was merged with Congress, he took a break from politics. In 2014, he founded Jana Sena and backed TDP-BJP alliance. In 2019, he contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka and lost. Now, he is in the fray from Pithapuram and eight cases are pending against him