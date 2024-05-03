Andhra Pradesh: Contestants’ case count

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC
The name of YSRC supremo and Chief Minister has figured in 26 FIRs pertaining to different cases, including the disproportionate assets case registered by CBI. Son of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he made his electoral debut in 2014 from Pulivendula Assembly constituency and won with a huge majority. In 2019, he contested from the same constituency and won with a majority of 1.80 lakh votes. Now, he is contesting from the same segment for the third consecutive time
Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP
The TDP supremo and three-time Chief Minister of AP has 24 cases against him. He is contesting for the record 10th time to the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly. He ventured into politics during his college days and first contested from Chandragiri Assembly segment in 1978 on Congress ticket and won. He lost the election in 1983. Later, he joined the TDP and contested the election from Kuppam in 1989. Since then, he has remained undefeated. Now, he is in the fray from Kuppam for the eighth consecutive time
V Vijayasai Reddy, YSRC
The YSRC Rajya Sabha MP, a close associate of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is conteAsting the direct election for the first time from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency against TDP nominee Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. He has 25 cases filed against him, including the disproportionate assets case being investigated by CBI
YS Sharmila, Congress
Daughter of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she became famous after undertaking a padayatra in 2012 on behalf of his brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In 2021, she founded the YSR Telangana Party. After the merger of the party with the Congress, she was appointed as president of AP Congress Committee. She is contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency against YS Avinash Reddy of YSRC. She has eight cases registered against her
Konidela Pawan Kalyan, JSP
The actor turned politician started his political career in Praja Rajyam, founded by his brother Chiranjeevi in 2008. After the party was merged with Congress, he took a break from politics. In 2014, he founded Jana Sena and backed TDP-BJP alliance. In 2019, he contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka and lost. Now, he is in the fray from Pithapuram and eight cases are pending against him
Chintamaneni Prabhakar, TDP
The senior TDP leader represented Denduluru Assembly constituency from 2009 to 2019, and lost the last election. He also worked as Government Whip during the TDP regime. He is contesting from Denduluru Assembly constituency again. In a shocking revelation, 93 cases are pending against the TDP candidate and he was convicted in one case
Nara Lokesh, TDP
Touted to be the political heir of TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, he has been in active politics since 2014. The TDP general secretary served as a minister in his father’s cabinet. Despite his defeat from Mangalagiri in 2019, he is contesting from the same segment for the second consecutive time. His name has figured in 23 FIRs pertaining to different cases
CM Ramesh, BJP
The former Rajya Sabha MP is contesting from Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket as part of the TDP-led tripartite alliance. He is the founder chairman of Rithwik Projects Pvt. Ltd, a leading infrastructure development firm in the country. The BJP nominee has eight pending cases registered against him