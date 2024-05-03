Andhra’s updated electorate stands at 4.14 crore

VIJAYAWADA: As per the updated electoral roll on April 25, the total electorate of Andhra Pradesh is 4.14 crore, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Thursday. The qualifying date for updation was April 1.

The State will go for simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly on May 13. The number of female voters is more than seven lakh compared to the number of male voters. While the number of female voters is 2.10 crore, the number of male voters is 2.03 crore. The number of polling stations in the State, including 224 auxiliary polling stations, is 46,389. The value of the seizures is Rs 203 crore since March 16. Of the total 26 districts, Anantapur district, comprising eight Assembly constituencies, stood top with 20.20 lakh voters. With 7.71 lakh voters Alluri Sitharama Raju district is at the bottom.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State Secretariat on Thursday, the CEO said there is a net increase of 5,94,631 electors, when compared to the 4,08,07,356 electors in the final electoral roll published under SSR, 2024 on January 22.

In polling stations, where the upper limit of electors has exceeded 1,500, 224 auxiliary polling stations have been created in the same location of the main polling station.

As a result, the polling stations’ number has gone up to 46,389 from the earlier 46,165 polling stations. With regard to the Home voting, the CEO said that the facility was provided to persons aged above 85 years and Persons With Benchmark Disability (PWBD). Of the total 2,11,257 eligible (aged above 85) electors, 14,577 opted for the vote from home option. Similarly, under PWBD category, of the total 5,17,227 eligible electors, only 14,014 opted for the facility, which commenced in some districts from Thursday, he said.

Under the Home voting concept, a team of officials will reach the houses of the voters, hand over ballot papers to them. They will then drop it in the ballot box after exercising their franchise. He said that the Home voting process will be completed by May 8.

Stating that as many as 16,345 complaints were received through C-Vigil app, the CEO said 10,403 complaints which were ascertained as genuine were resolved. Similarly, 864 FIRs were filed with regard to the violation of Model Code of Conduct, he added. In the election related violence, two persons died and 156 others were injured.

Electors were requested to check their names and their polling stations on https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ website and in Voter Helpline App / voters.eci.gov.in after registering with their mobile number.