Gadkari promises prioritised development of infrastructure in Araku

VISAKHAPATNAM : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has assured the people of Araku Lok Sabha constituency of prioritised infrastructure development, encompassing roads, drinking water supply, electricity, communication and irrigation facilities.

Addressing an election meeting at Venkampeta in Parvathipuram Manyam district on Thursday, he reiterated the BJP-led NDA government’s commitment to the uplift of tribal communities, while seeking the people’s mandate for Araku Lok Sabha BJP candidate Kothapalli Geetha.

He emphasised the Modi government’s focus on various development initiatives, particularly in the realm of water conservation and supply. He underscored the significance of river-linking projects and urged concerted efforts towards water conservation. Expressing concern over rural depopulation due to migration to urban areas, he highlighted the decline in the number of cultivators in villages.

Referring to water scarcity, Gadkari recalled his tenure as the Water Resources Minister, mentioning the sanctioning of the Polavaram project for Andhra Pradesh. However, he expressed disappointment over the project’s delay, attributing it to political factors within the State.

Gadkari stressed the potential for economic growth through water availability in rural, agricultural and tribal areas, citing a possible two-fold increase in the country’s growth rate. He lamented the current state of agriculture and allied industries, which contribute only 12% to the GDP, and attributed rural-to-urban migration to flawed economic policies.

Under the leadership of Modi, Gadkari outlined plans to strengthen rural, agricultural and tribal economies.

He pledged support for diversifying agriculture towards the energy and power sectors, citing ongoing road infrastructure projects such as the Visakhapatnam-Raipur connectivity (595 km) costing `35,000 crore and the Rajamahendravaram-Vizianagaram greenfield express highway costing `22,000 crore. Additionally, Gadkari mentioned the completion of the Saluru bypass on NH 43. He later took part in an ‘Elite Meet’ in Anakapalle along with BJP Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh.