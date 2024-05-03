Sajjala demands BJP’s stand on Land Titling Act

VIJAYAWADA : The YSRC on Thursday demanded the State BJP unit to spell out its stand on scrapping the Land Titling Act, an election promise of in the manifesto of its allies - TDP and JSP.

Stating that the Land Titling Act was based on the recommendations of the NDA government at the Centre, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, “TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would usurp the lands of the people through the Land Titling Act. Is Naidu implying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take away the lands of the people in the entire country,” Sajjala asked and demanded the BJP State unit to question its poll partner on this count.

Sajjala produced the documents and office memorandum of the NITI Aayog, which in a meeting on October 16, 2019 constituted a committee to draft the Model Act and Rules on Conclusive Land Titling with the former special chief secretary of Telangana, VK Agarwal, as its chairman.

Sajjala also produced the communication of the then NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba where he mentioned the need of an Act for documenting ownership of land.

In the communication, Kant had noted that land continues to be one that has enormous economic, social, and symbolic relevance for the majority of poor, especially the marginal farmers, tribals and other backward categories. He clearly mentioned that based on the directions of the Union Government, the NITI Aayog has drafted the Model Act on Conclusive Land Titling and Rules. He had hoped that they would be able to assist the State governments in amending their respective revenue codes and set up an alternative mechanism for land titling and transition towards provision of conclusive titles to their people.

Sajjala also demanded the TDP to spell out its stand on 4% reservations to the Muslims, which the BJP has opposed.