Take money, but don’t vote for YSRC: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA : Painting the YSRC as a party mired in corruption, APCC chief YS Sharmila asked the people to take the money offered by the ruling party to vote for it without any hesitation.

Addressing an election meeting in Jammalamadugu on Thursday, she said after taking the amount don’t vote for the YSRC as it had robbed them of their money. “Think and vote,” she urged.

Asserting that she and her party do not have the ill-gotten money, but only will to fight for justice and sincerity to serve the people, the APCC chief urged the people to give their mandate to the grand old party.

Reminding the gathering that she was born at Campbell Hospital in Jammalamadugu, Sharmila said earlier in the day she interacted with RTPP staff and was astonished to learn that the promise of regularising their jobs was not fulfilled.

Stating that Jagan is not accessible to the people, the APCC chief observed, “We may get appointment of the God, but not Jagan.”

On Kadapa steel plant, Sharmila said her father YSR laid the foundation stone for it, but till now, there has been no progress. “Ironically, Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone as the Chief Minister, and later Jagan also laid another foundation, but the project has not moved an inch,” she said.

Stating that had the Special Category Status given to the

State 10 years ago, there would have been several industries by now.

“The Congress promises to give the Special Category Status and keep every promise made to AP at the time of State bifurcation,” she said, seeking the people’s mandate for the party.