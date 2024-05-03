YSRC, JSP diligent to bag votes in Kapu bastion

VIJAYAWADA : Part of the Diviseema region, a small deltaic island in Krishna district, Avanigadda is one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Machilipatnam parliament segment. The segment is well known as a bastion of Kapu leaders, where the electorate belonging to the community make up the largest proportion of more than 35 per cent, followed by fishermen at 13 per cent, Mala at 11 per cent, Madiga at 10 per cent, Shettibalija at 10 per cent, Kamma at 7 per cent, Yadava at 5 per cent, Vaishya at 3 per cent, Devangs at 2 per cent, and Muslims at 2 per cent.

Considering these caste equations, the YSRC and JSP have fielded candidates hailing from Kapu community to contest the seat. While the YSRC has nominated sitting MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Jana Sena has fielded Mandali Buddha Prasad, expecting to garner a significant share of Kapu votes.

Nevertheless, the competition is poised to intensify, especially considering the substantial support among the lower and middle-class populace who have benefited from YSRC’s welfare schemes, across other social groups.

Enduring frequent cyclones, the constituency has been plagued with several problems for decades. Filled with potholes, the condition of the roads, especially on the Koduru-Avanigadda main road, in the Assembly segment is deplorable forcing the commuters to take lengthy detours spanning 13km. Though repairs have commenced, the overall road infrastructure remains a pressing concern for the constituency.

In addition to this, most of the farmers are facing numerous challenges due to the lack of irrigation water. Although this issue affects all areas within the constituency, it is particularly acute in Nagayalanka and Koduru mandals.