YSRC, JSP diligent to bag votes in Kapu bastion
VIJAYAWADA : Part of the Diviseema region, a small deltaic island in Krishna district, Avanigadda is one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Machilipatnam parliament segment. The segment is well known as a bastion of Kapu leaders, where the electorate belonging to the community make up the largest proportion of more than 35 per cent, followed by fishermen at 13 per cent, Mala at 11 per cent, Madiga at 10 per cent, Shettibalija at 10 per cent, Kamma at 7 per cent, Yadava at 5 per cent, Vaishya at 3 per cent, Devangs at 2 per cent, and Muslims at 2 per cent.
Considering these caste equations, the YSRC and JSP have fielded candidates hailing from Kapu community to contest the seat. While the YSRC has nominated sitting MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, Jana Sena has fielded Mandali Buddha Prasad, expecting to garner a significant share of Kapu votes.
Nevertheless, the competition is poised to intensify, especially considering the substantial support among the lower and middle-class populace who have benefited from YSRC’s welfare schemes, across other social groups.
Enduring frequent cyclones, the constituency has been plagued with several problems for decades. Filled with potholes, the condition of the roads, especially on the Koduru-Avanigadda main road, in the Assembly segment is deplorable forcing the commuters to take lengthy detours spanning 13km. Though repairs have commenced, the overall road infrastructure remains a pressing concern for the constituency.
In addition to this, most of the farmers are facing numerous challenges due to the lack of irrigation water. Although this issue affects all areas within the constituency, it is particularly acute in Nagayalanka and Koduru mandals.
Moreover, the people are also facing problems due to a lack of drinking water in coastal villages such as Edurumondi, Kammalamula, Nali, Hamsala Deevi, Palakayathippa, Machavaram, and others. However, residents believe that despite the government’s provision of water through tanks, it is insufficient to meet their needs.
Parankusam Ravi, a resident of Avanigadda, expressed his concern over the authorities’ delay in desilting the main drains and agriculture drains, leading to the sinking of crop fields even with small rains. He mentioned that the outfall sluice, constructed during the British era, has been neglected over time. Even during the modernisation of the delta, necessary repairs were not carried out, resulting in the inundation of fields.
Highlighting the delay in construction of Edurumondi-Etimoga bridge across Krishna river, which connects the main land with villages including Edurumondi, Etimoga, Elichetla Dibba, Nachu Gunta, and Gollamandala, D Govardhan, a resident of Yedurlanka village, said that with no other option, the residents are still risking their lives and relying on country boats to cross the river.
Govardhan emphasised that this issue has persisted for a significant period, with both governments responsible for its resolution. He lamented the lack of effort to address it. Additionally, Govardhan mentioned the pressing need for the Yedurlanka Bridge, a problem raised during the YSRC tenure and not yet addressed.
Avanigadda MLA and YSRC candidate Simhadri Ramesh expressed that it is encouraging to see the overwhelming support from underprivileged and middle-class people for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and his schemes. Ramesh highlighted his efforts, including his opposition to GO 22A, which troubled farmers owning 17,840 acres of agricultural land in the constituency during Chandrababu’s tenure. He also mentioned his contribution for the establishment of a dialysis centre at Avanigadda Government Hospital. Regarding the construction of the Edurumondi Bridge, he acknowledged delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and alleged interference from Machilipatnam parliament member Balashowry Vallabbhaneni, resulting in a standstill despite the allocation of Rs 110 crore.