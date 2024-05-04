Andhra Pradesh: 29th Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp concludes

VIJAYAWADA : Celebrating the successful completion of the 29th Paediatric Cardiac Surgical Camp conducted by Andhra Hospitals in collaboration with UK-based Healing Little Hearts, Managing Director of Heat and Brain Institute at Andhra Hospitals, Dr PV Ramana Murthy, said that the feat has marked a monumental achievement in providing care to children.

Over six days, from April 29 to May 4, the skilled hands of Dr Andrew Parry, Consultant Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon from Bristol, United Kingdom, along with the cardiac surgical team led by Dr Sai Ram, performed a commendable total of 15 free heart surgeries. These surgeries addressed a range of complex conditions, including Aorto-pulmonary window with Interrupted aortic arch, obstructive Total anomalous pulmonary venous connections (TAPVD), mitral valve (parachute) repair, Tetralogy of Fallot, and PA banding, among others.

Chief of Children’s Services Dr PV Rama Rao, extended congratulations to the teams. Paediatric Cardiologist Dr Vikram, Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon Dr Sai Ram, Cardiac Surgeon Dr Nageswara Rao, Senior Cardiologist Dr Sreemannarayana, Cardiac Anaesthetist Dr Ramesh, and several others were present.