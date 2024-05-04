Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Caste equations

Caste factor is one of the criteria for selection, despite the political parties’ commitment to ensuring social justice.
Kavya Challa

An analysis of the caste composition of candidates fielded by the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State reveals the fact that caste factor is one of the criteria for selection, despite the political parties’ commitment to ensuring social justice.

Total LS seats 25

YSRC

  • ST - 1 (Valmiki)

  • SC - 4 (3 Mala and 1 Madiga)

  • BC - 11 (2 Turpu Kapu, 2 Settibalija, 2 Yadava, 2 Boya, 1 Kalinga, 1 Kuruba and 1 Velama)

  • OC - 9 (5 Reddy, 3 Kapu and 1 Kamma)

BJP-TDP-JSP

BJP - 6, TDP - 17, JSP - 2

  • ST - 1 (Valmiki)

  • SC - 4 (3 Mala and 1 Madiga)

  • BC - 6 (2 Boya, 1 Koppula Velama, 1 Turpu Kapu, 1 Yadava and 1 Kuruba)

  • OC - 14 (5 Kamma, 5 Reddy, 2 Kapu, 1 Kshatriya and 1 Velama)

