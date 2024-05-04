Andhra Pradesh: IMD issues severe heatwave alert in 58 mandals today

VISAKHAPATNAM : As many as 58 mandals, including 12 in Srikakulam, 23 in Vizianagaram, and 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, one in Visakhapatnam and eight in Anakapalli, are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions on Saturday. Additionally, 169 mandals are expected to record heatwave conditions, as per the forecast by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

According to the India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre’s forecast, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema regions will experience heatwave conditions on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are also expected in these areas. However, there is a slight relief in sight as heavy rain is expected in isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP on May 7.

On Friday, 63 mandals recorded severe heatwave, with Nandyal registering the highest maximum temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius closely followed by Kadapa at 46.2 degrees Celsius, Kurnool at 45.9 degrees Celsius, Jangamaheswarapuram was 45.2 degrees Celsius, and Anantapur at 44.4 degrees Celsius. While 208 mandals recorded heatwave. Areas on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram received rainfall on Friday evening, providing some respite from the heat.