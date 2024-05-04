Andhra Pradesh: Perni Nani’s son and five others booked

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam police registered a case of attempt to murder against YSRC’s Machilipatnam MLA candidate Perni Krishna Murthy alias Kittu and five others following a complaint lodged by Jana Sena leader Karri Mahesh on Friday. It may be noted that Kittu is the son of sitting Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Police said Kittu and five others — Chilakalapudi Gandhi, Chilamkurthi Vinay, Seenayya, Dhana Babu and Lanka Ramesh — allegedly created ruckus at Mahesh’s house during the election campaign and injured his wife and mother on Thursday.

Mahesh alleged that Kittu and his supporters held a ra y in the eighth division and burst crackers in front of Mahesh’s house. His wife Hemalatha and mother Gnanaprasunamba asked YSRC leaders not to create any commotion.

In a fit of rage, the cadre reportedly entered the house and damaged furniture. They also injured Mahesh’s family members. “Of the six accused, five were taken into custody for questioning,” police said.