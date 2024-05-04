As a local, I’m always accessible to people: Kilari Venkata Rosaiah

Kilari Venkata Rosaiah, sitting YSRC MLA of Ponnur, and son-in-law of former Union minister Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, is contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. He started his political career with the Praja Rajyam Party. He made his electoral debut in 2009 and unsuccessfully contested from Tenali. Later, he joined the YSRC, and won from Ponnur in 2019 elections, defeating five-time MLA Dhulipalla Narendra of TDP. In an interview with Bandhavi Annam, Kilari Venkata Rosaiah reiterated his commitment to the growth of Guntur as a local

How did you feel when the YSRC leadership fielded you from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency replacing your brother-in-law?

It did not come as a surprise to me because in the last elections, I was initially selected as an MP candidate for Guntur. The party leadership shifted me to Ponnur Assembly constituency just 28 days before the elections due to various reasons. As an MLA, I strove for the development of Ponnur in the last five years. When I was ready to contest from Ponnur for the second consecutive time, the YSRC leadership had selected me as the MP candidate for Guntur after conducting various surveys at the ground level on probables.

What is your reply to the TDP’s allegation that you were involved in large scale illegal gravel mining in Ponnur?

Ponnur did not achieve any development though Dhulipalla Narendra of TDP represented the constituency for two-and-a-half decades. He did not fulfil even a single election promise. I have fulfilled all the election promises made to the people and basic infrastructure has been developed in the constituency, besides executing several development projects. Every household in the constituency is aware of the good work done by me as an MLA. Unable to seek votes in the name of development, Dhulipalla and other TDP leaders have resorted to mudslinging on me.

Do you think the three-capital proposal of the YSRC will affect your winning prospects as Guntur Lok Sabha constituency comes under the purview of Capital Region Amaravati?

Absolutely not. Because, if anyone thinks logically, he can understand the fact that construction of a capital in Amaravati, which is neither in Guntur nor in Vijayawada is not viable. Farmers of the capital region have not suffered not because of the YSRC government, but due to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious act of taking over 55,000 acres of fertile land, which is unfit for the construction of capital. The State cannot afford such huge investment on construction of the capital, which he envisaged, and it is practically impossible. He and his people had made the capital as their own real estate venture. The YSRC is committed to safeguard the interests of farmers of Amaravati who gave their lands for the construction of State capital.

Do you expect a tough fight from Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar of TDP?

The TDP used to field a non-local candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, who after winning the election does not even bother to think about its development. After Galla Jayadev, now it is Pemmasani. If we observe his affidavit, all his asserts are in the US and he is a tax payer of that country, but not India. So, how can people believe that, leaving his entire fortune and businesses in the US, he will stay in Guntur and work for their welfare. Being a doctor, where was he during the Covid-19 pandemic? Galla only became an MP to better safeguard his businesses, and Pemmasani also has the same intentions, and the people are well aware of the fact that non-locals are not really committed to development of the constituency, which is evident in the past one decade.