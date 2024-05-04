Can YSRC breach Naidu fortress kuppam?

CHITTOOR : Election fervour reached new heights in Kuppam Assembly Constituency this time as N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP supremo and sitting MLA, aggressively campaigned in the region to seek an unprecedented eighth term.

Rangaswami Naidu of the TDP had won from Kuppam in 1983 and 1985. Naidu has been representing Kuppam since 1989. However, his winning streak was challenged in the 2019 elections as YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy upped his ante against the TDP supremo.

With the ruling YSRC making electoral gains in local body elections and Naidu’s vote margin considerably dropping over the past three elections, the Assembly polls have become a high stakes battle for the Opposition TDP, highlighting the need for proactive measures to secure electoral success.

His recent door-to-door campaigning in Kuppam marks a significant shift in his political strategy. This comes in the wake of YSRC targetting Kuppam in a bid to win all 175 Assembly seats.

Jagan had set his sights on Kuppam since before 2014. He nominated retired IAS officer Chandramouli in 2014 and 2019 to take on Naidu. Although he lost both times, the margin with which Naidu won dropped. From an impressive 65,687-vote margin in 1999, Naidu’s lead progressively declined to 59,588 in 2004 and 47,121 in 2014. In the 2019 elections, his majority reached its lowest point at 30,722 votes.

After Chandramouli’s demise in 2020, Jagan nominated his son and MLC KRJ Bharat as Kuppam MLA candidate.

With an aim to reinforce his connection with the people of Kuppam, Naidu has taken up several campaigns, including roadshows, public meetings, and interactions with party workers.

The former chief minister is not only sure of his victory, but he has also asserted that he will win with a majority of one lakh votes.

Naidu has appointed MLC Kancharla Srikanth as chairman of the constituency co-ordination committee and entrusted the management of the constituency coordination committee to PS Muniratna. The coordination committee then named R Chandrasekhar as its convener.