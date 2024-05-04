Can YSRC breach Naidu fortress kuppam?

CHITTOOR : Election fervour reached new heights in Kuppam Assembly Constituency this time as N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP supremo and sitting MLA, aggressively campaigned in the region to seek an unprecedented eighth term.
Rangaswami Naidu of the TDP had won from Kuppam in 1983 and 1985. Naidu has been representing Kuppam since 1989. However, his winning streak was challenged in the 2019 elections as YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy upped his ante against the TDP supremo.
With the ruling YSRC making electoral gains in local body elections and Naidu’s vote margin considerably dropping over the past three elections, the Assembly polls have become a high stakes battle for the Opposition TDP, highlighting the need for proactive measures to secure electoral success.
His recent door-to-door campaigning in Kuppam marks a significant shift in his political strategy. This comes in the wake of YSRC targetting Kuppam in a bid to win all 175 Assembly seats.
Jagan had set his sights on Kuppam since before 2014. He nominated retired IAS officer Chandramouli in 2014 and 2019 to take on Naidu. Although he lost both times, the margin with which Naidu won dropped. From an impressive 65,687-vote margin in 1999, Naidu’s lead progressively declined to 59,588 in 2004 and 47,121 in 2014. In the 2019 elections, his majority reached its lowest point at 30,722 votes.
After Chandramouli’s demise in 2020, Jagan nominated his son and MLC KRJ Bharat as Kuppam MLA candidate.
With an aim to reinforce his connection with the people of Kuppam, Naidu has taken up several campaigns, including roadshows, public meetings, and interactions with party workers.
The former chief minister is not only sure of his victory, but he has also asserted that he will win with a majority of one lakh votes.
Naidu has appointed MLC Kancharla Srikanth as chairman of the constituency co-ordination committee and entrusted the management of the constituency coordination committee to PS Muniratna. The coordination committee then named R Chandrasekhar as its convener.
During his recent visit to Kuppam on March 25, Naidu unveiled ambitious plans for the region’s development. He declared that he will transform Kuppam into a model town, outlining specific initiatives to uplift various sectors. He announced the creation of a special cluster, spread across 100 acres, for granite sculptors in Kuppam.
Additionally, he has pledged to develop the airstrip to facilitate farmers practising agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture with exporting their produce internationally.
Criticising Jagan for ‘misleading people regarding the release of water from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project into the Kuppam branch canal, the TDP chief has assured the people that HNSS waters will soon reach the Kuppam region, ensuring the replenishment of village tanks in preparation for the next agricultural season.
Both the ruling YSRC and the TDP have been claiming credit for the works undertaken as part of the HNSS project in the region. This project aims to release water from Krishna River into the local tanks and water bodies of the constituency. It may be noted that on February 26, 2024, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Krishna River water into the Kuppam Branch Canal, which is part of Phase-II of the HNSS project. This project, completed at a cost of `560 crore, was undertaken in the Rajupeta village of Ramakuppam mandal. Furthermore, the TDP chief also promised to establish an engineering college affiliated with the Dravidian University so it can serve as the accreditation authority for all degree colleges in Chittoor district. He also announced plans for constructing an outer ring road and a four-lane road to Bengaluru, aimed at improving connectivity and infrastructure in Kuppam.
This is the maiden election after Kuppam town was upgraded from Nagar Panchayat to Grade-III municipality. Political experts are of view that Jagan elevating Kuppam gram panchayat as municipality was intended to project that he intends to do greater things for the town, which Naidu could not do since 1989. Ruling party leaders are now claiming that Jagan has fulfilled his promise and extended locals their due representation.
Nonetheless, TDP leaders and supporters remain steadfast in their belief in Naidu’s capability to emerge victorious, highlighting his track record and the electorate’s acknowledgment of his accomplishments in contrast to the governance of YSRC.
“The prevailing sentiment among voters overwhelmingly favours Naidu, underpinned by his legacy of industrial development spanning over three decades and substantial progress across all sectors. While the welfare schemes of the ruling party have had some impact in rural areas, residents there have also recognised the financial strain caused by rising prices and heavy taxes,” said Raju, a private employee.
Both the ruling YSRC and TDP have been trying to win the hearts of communities, including Vannekula Kshatriyas, Kuraba, Muslim and others which plays a key role in the segment. In fact, YSRC candidate KRJ Bharath is a Vannekula Kshatriya.
Kuppam constituency is located between Tamil Nadu to the east and Karnataka to the west. This proximity to two States significantly influences the political dynamics in Kuppam.
With its location on the border, the influence of neighbouring States also weighs heavily on Kuppam.
The constituency encompasses the Chittoor district, including Kuppam Municipality, Kuppam, Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, and Shantipuram mandals.
“Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader and he has to focus on the entire State and not only in Kuppam. Naidu has developed roads and drinking water facility in rural areas of the constituency. There has been no massive development in the constituency during the YSRC-led government in Kuppam. People of the constituency are always with Naidu,” said S Muniswamy, a 65-year-old from Kuppam town.
Sukumar, another resident of Kuppam, rued that majority of the rural population are dependent on Bengaluru city and parts of Tamil Nadu for their livelihood.
“Hundreds of people from rural pockets of Kuppam basically rely on construction works in Bengaluru city and the outskirts. They go early in the morning and return to their villages in the evening. The severe drought condition has forced the people to migrate to the neighbouring States,” he added.
The YSRC is banking on its plan to develop Kuppam municipality with `66 crore. It has proposed works for water supply, construction of CC roads, drains, street lights, community halls at Lakshmipuram, Kamathamuru, DK Palli SC colony and Thambiganpalli, electrical crematorium, construction of new municipal office in the town.
“Naidu has done nothing in his own constituency even when he served as chief minister for 14 years. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a separate division for Kuppam and converted the major Panchayat as a municipality. We have planned to develop Kuppam as a horticulture hub, besides providing livelihood to people in the region. The YSRC government will ensure the provision of irrigation water to 6,300 acres of ayacut through 110 minor irrigation tanks in the Kuppam constituency, fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people for access to drinking and irrigation water, marking a new era of prosperity and growth for the region,” said Bharath.
In the ensuing elections, a total of 34 nominations were filed in Kuppam. Of these, the election commission accepted 21 and rejected nine, while two candidates withdrew from the race.
Currently, there are 13 contenders in the primary race between the TDP and the YSRC.