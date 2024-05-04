Dy Election Commissioner takes stock of preps in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas directed all the District Election Officers (DEOs) and SPs to ensure elections are conducted in a transparent manner.

Vyas conducted a videoconference with Chief Election Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, DEOs, SPs and Election Observers from New Delhi on Friday.

Stating that the ECI has identified Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as sensitive States considering the incidents related to the conduct of elections, Vyas directed the officials to be alert so that incidents of violence and clashes during the elections can be avoided.

Recalling that polling in 2019 continued till late in the night in both States, he wanted officials to make lighting and bandobast arrangements.

In view of the rising mercury levels in the State, Vyas asked officials to cover queue lines with tents and provide facilities like drinking water, first-aid centres, doctors at the polling stations. Directing the officials to train staff on EVM maintenance, he said officials should have basic knowledge to rectify the technical errors.