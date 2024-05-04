Jagan betrayed all, no vow fulfilled: Sharmila

KADAPA: APCC chief and Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate YS Sharmila Reddy exposed the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts during its five-year rule at an election meeting in the constituency on Friday.

Highlighting a wide range of issues, she accused the YSRC government of betraying the people. She pointed out the election promises made by Jagan and his failure to fulfil them. “The government’s failure to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme is a breach of employees’ trust. Instead, it has come up with Guaranteed Pension scheme, which is not of much benefit to the employees.

Additionally, it has delayed the implementation of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), besides reducing the benefits such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) for the State and district-level employees,” she pointed out.

The nine doubts raised by Sharmila encapsulated the frustration of government employees, ranging from delayed salaries to pending arrears and reimbursement.

She reiterated the commitment of the Congress to prioritise the welfare of employees, promising to reinstate the old pension scheme and ensure the protection of employees’ rights, reminiscent of the policies implemented by the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.

She deplored the undue influence of the ruling YSRC on government officials, misuse of official machinery for its political gains, besides intimidation of people.