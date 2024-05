VIJAYAWADA : Blaming the TDP for the hardships being faced by the elderly in getting their pensions, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the beneficiaries to bear with the problems caused by Naidu, for a month.

He said after assuming power on June 4, he will put his first signature on the file relating to the reinstating of volunteer system.

“After June, the volunteers will commence door-to-door distribution of pensions,” he said during his election campaign in Narasapuram.

Jagan was speaking during election rallies at Narasapuram in West Godavari, Pedakurapadu in Palnadu and Kanigiri in Prakasam districts.

Elaborating on his government’s initiatives, he said, “Volunteers were deployed for every 60-70 households. Pensions, civil services, and schemes were delivered at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. There was no need for beneficiaries to grease the palms of the staff or face discrimination. We have directly deposited Rs 2.70 lakh crore into the bank accounts of beneficiaries for various schemes.”

On TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s unkept promises made in the 2014 manifesto, Jagan said Naidu had sent the manifesto copy to each household and now it is for the people to decide whether the promises were implemented or not.

Jagan pointed out, “He (Naidu) promised that his first signature will be on waiver of farm loans worth Rs 87,612 crore, but that didn’t happen. He also promised loan waiver for Self-Help Groups for about Rs 14,205 crore, depositing Rs 25,000 under the Mahalakshmi scheme after a girl child is born in a family. He failed to fulfil any of his promises.”