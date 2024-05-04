Markapur gets ready for fierce fight

ONGOLE : Notable for Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple, which was constructed by Sri Krishnadevaraya, Markapuram Assembly constituency is considered as the capital town of Prakasam district.

After the State bifurcation, the constituency became a stronghold for the ruling YSRC, which emerged victorious in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

While the segment is famous for its stone slate industries, providing livelihood to thousands of families, on the contrary, Markapuram is plagued with fluoride contaminated water. The recent inauguration of the 18.82 km long twin tunnels of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sparked a ray of hope for the region in providing potable and irrigation water. The segment also hit the limelight when people held protests demanding formation of a new district with Markapur as its headquarters.

For the ensuing elections, as many as 27 candidates are in fray to contest the Markapuram seat. However, the constituency is eagerly waiting to witness the poll battle between YSRC candidate Anna Rambabu and TDP candidate and former MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy. Remember, the ruling YSRC has swapped the sitting MLAs of Giddalur and Markapuram Assembly constituency. In the coming elections, Markapuram sitting MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy is contesting Giddalur seat.

It is noteworthy that one independent candidate, Pathan Subhani, was allocated the ‘Glass Tumbler’ symbol, which is the election symbol of Jana Sena. This development might sway the alliance votes to the independent candidate.