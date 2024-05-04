Modi to address election meetings, hold roadshow in Andhra Pradesh on May 6, 8

VIJAYAWADA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second phase of electioneering in the State has been finalised. Earlier, Modi addressed a public meeting, along with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, at Boppudi in Chilakaluripet on March 1.

Announcing the PM’s second phase campaign schedule, BJP official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said Modi will address three public meetings and hold a roadshow along with Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on May 6 and 8. On May 6, Modi will arrive at Rajahmundry airport at 3 pm, and address a public meeting at Vemagiri in Rajahmundry Rural Assembly segment. State BJP chief D Purandeswari is contesting from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. Modi will campaign for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate and the MLA nominees of the tripartite alliance. From there, he will go to Visakhapatnam, and address an election meeting at Kasimkota in Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency in support of the party’s MP candidate CM Ramesh and the MLA candidates of NDA.

On May 8, Modi will arrive at Tirupati airport at 2 am, and address an election meeting at Kalikiri in Pileru Assembly constituency, in support of BJP Rajampet MP candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy, and other MLA nominees of the tripartite alliance. From there, the Prime Minister will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 4 pm, and participate in a roadshow from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to Benz Circle in Vijayawada at 5 pm.