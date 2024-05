VIJAYAWADA : Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a psycho, destructor and dacoit, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the YSRC will lose its deposits in the elections.

Exuding confidence, Naidu said the TDP-BJP-JSP combine will definitely win 24 of the 25 Lok Sabha and more that 160 of the 175 Assembly seats. “We could win the remaining one Parliamentary segment also,” he added.

Addressing the people along with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after conducting a roadshow in Nellore on Friday, the former chief minister said the ensuing elections are a fight between dharma and adharma, destruction and development.

“These elections are a battle between the dacoit that Jagan is and five crore people of the State,” Naidu remarked.

Reiterating that the three parties had come together for the betterment of the State, he said, “We should bid adieu to the stone era and welcome the golden age after the elections. It is our responsibility to give you (people) a bright future.”

Alleging that the YSRC will resort to doing politics with money and conspiracies, the TDP chief accused Jagan of looting the people through sand, wine, mine and land mafias and disbursing the same under various welfare schemes.

Further, he once again charged the Chief Minister with conspiring to grab lands through the AP Land Titling Act. He said, “My first sign after taking charge as Chief Minister will be to conduct a Mega DSC and the second signature will be to revoke the Land Titling Act.”

Claiming that there will be a passbook for the lands and all records will be kept online as per the Land Titling Act, Naidu claimed that land owners will be forced to seek Jagan’s permission to carry out any transaction for their land. He alleged that there will be no guarantee for people’s lands.