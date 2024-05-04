Palnadu: 1,350 voters to exercise franchise through VfH

GUNTUR : As many as 19,095 employees will administer votes through postal ballot on May 5,6 and 7 in Palnadu district, informed Collector Sivasankar Lotheti.

Addressing a press conference, he said that employees who are allotted poll duties are provided with postal ballots to exercise their franchise prior to the polling date on May 13.

He also said that the Election Commission of India has introduced Vote from Home (VfH) facility through postal ballots for two categories of voters, individuals aged 85 years and above, apart from persons with disabilities (PwD), with minimum 40 per cent certified differently-abled. Under the provision, two polling officials will visit eligible voters accompanied by a videographer and record the voting process at the voters’ residences. On May 5, POs, APOs, OPOs and micro observers will administer their votes. In addition to this, home voting will be held on May 8, and 9.

A total of 1,350 people, including 714 with age above 85 years and 636 differently-abled can exercise their franchise at their home in the district.

As many as 41 special polling teams have been formed including 246 employees and 41 routes have been proposed in seven constituencies. A text message will be sent to the voters a day before the polling on May 7.