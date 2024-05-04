Summer arrangements in place at Tirumala

TIRUPATI : Considering the heavy influx of devotees during the summer vacations, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made special arrangements to help the pilgrims have hassle-free and peaceful darshan at Tirumala.

Speaking at the conference hall in TTD Administrative Building on Friday before taking the calls from pilgrims as part of ‘Dial Your EO’ programme on Friday, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the letters of recommendation for VIP break darshan were cancelled, limiting it to protocol VIPs alone in view of heavy rush.

The EO also informed that the arrangements were made to provide food, buttermilk, drinking water, breakfast and medical facilities to the pilgrims waiting in queues and compartments.

“TTD has decided to erect shades, set up coolers and lay carpets in the temple streets to bring relief to the pilgrims from the scorching heat besides sprinkling the ground with water from time to time,” the EO said.

‘Dial Your EO’ programme

Several callers lauded the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for its efforts in bringing several versatile changes in Darshan and accommodation to reduce the woes of devotees.

As part of monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ programme on Friday, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy interacted with nearly 20 callers, including an NRI from Muscat.

Thanking the callers for the words of encouragement, the EO said the TTD mandarins and the workforce are always at the helm of pilgrim service. “Your words of appreciation will boost our morale and offer services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims with more dedication”, he maintained.

Answering the callers, the EO said the Srivari Seva online application was introduced to enhance transparency in the bookings and also to provide opportunity to the devotees present across the country to register as Srivari Seva volunteers.

A caller from Kakinada sought EO to reprint Kavitraya Mahabharatam, while some others sought arrangements to keep wet clothes while having Varaha Swamy darshan after Pushkarini Snanam etc. The EO said the possibilities of implementation will be verified.

A caller sought EO to arrange special darshan for the visually challenged to which he answered that TTD is already providing separate darshan to the handicapped and senior citizens and they can avail darshan facility in that.

Another devotee suggested arrangements to avoid congestion beyond Bangaru Vakili to which the Executive Officer replied many permutations and combinations are being tried to avoid the congestion since decades and it is a never-ending issue. “We will inspect and check for alternatives,” he said.

On another query, the EO clarified that maintaining hotels in Tirumala by TTD is not possible.

“So we have given four Janata Canteens to APTDC fixing prices that are affordable to the devotees”, he added.

